FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 30, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China further eases foreign investment curbs in free trade zones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Saturday further relaxed restrictions imposed on foreign investment in its free trade zones, in the latest step to fulfill its promise to open up the economy.

Publishing a revised ‘negative list’ for investment in the zones, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planner, said curbs in oil and gas exploration, nuclear fuel production and telecommunications would be eased.

Foreign investors will no longer have to conduct oil and natural gas exploration and development through joint ventures, and a ban on foreign investment in production of nuclear fuel and radioactive minerals will be lifted, the NDRC said in a statement.

Foreign investment limits on breeding of new crop varieties and seed production for wheat and corn will be relaxed, and opening of value-added telecommunications will be expanded from Shanghai’s free trade zone to other zones, it added.

On Thursday, China unveiled a long-anticipated easing of foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, the automotive, heavy industries and agriculture.

Reporting by Kevin Yao and Xu Jing; editing by Clelia Oziel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.