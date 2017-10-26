FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says again it will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable
October 26, 2017 / 12:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

China says again it will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator reiterated on Thursday that it will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and will deepen market-based exchange rate reform.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website that it will also promote capital account convertibility in an orderly way and strengthen the operation and management ability for foreign exchange reserves.

Reporting by Judy Hua, Lusha Zhang and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
