China says again it will keep yuan exchange rate basically stable

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator reiterated on Thursday that it will keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and will deepen market-based exchange rate reform.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement on its website that it will also promote capital account convertibility in an orderly way and strengthen the operation and management ability for foreign exchange reserves.