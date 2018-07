BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve macro-prudential, counter-cyclical measures for foreign exchange management, a spokeswoman for the nation’s foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, British pound and Chinese 100-yuan banknotes are seen in a picture illustration shot January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/File Photo

Wang Chunying, spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said the regulator needs to assess the impact of trade frictions on China’s cross-border capital flows but that China can cope with challenges as its reserves are ample.