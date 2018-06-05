China will create fairer, more transparent business environment: FX regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will create a fairer, more transparent and convenient business environment while deepening foreign exchange management reform and opening up, the forex regulator said on Tuesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) made the comments in an online statement after a meeting with organisations and companies including the United States Chamber of Commerce, Citibank (C.N), Deloitte & Touche LLP and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

China will also steadily push forward capital account convertibility and fend off cross-border capital flow risks, the regulator added.