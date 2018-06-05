FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 5, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

China will create fairer, more transparent business environment: FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will create a fairer, more transparent and convenient business environment while deepening foreign exchange management reform and opening up, the forex regulator said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) made the comments in an online statement after a meeting with organisations and companies including the United States Chamber of Commerce, Citibank (C.N), Deloitte & Touche LLP and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

    China will also steadily push forward capital account convertibility and fend off cross-border capital flow risks, the regulator added.

    Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.