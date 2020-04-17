Business News
Coronavirus pandemic will not affect China's current account in mid-to-long term: forex regulator

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s current account was kept basically balanced and within a reasonable range in the first quarter of this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and the outbreak will not affect the current account in the medium-to-long term, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Overseas investors increased holding of domestic bonds by $16.7 billion in the first quarter of this year, Wang Chunying, a spokeswoman at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told a press conference.

Reporting by Shen Yan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
