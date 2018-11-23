Business News
November 23, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's cabinet says reform in free trade zones to deepen

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council on Friday said measures will be taken to deepen reform in free trade zones (FTZs), and qualified individuals in them will be allowed to invest in overseas securities under relevant rules.

Banks in FTZs will also be allowed to conduct yuan derivative businesses on behalf of overseas institutions, while qualified FTZs will be able to launch pilot schemes for intellectual property rights securitization, the state council said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.