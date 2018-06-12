FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 8:06 AM / in 19 hours

China to launch $47 billion fund for investment in strategic, emerging industries: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday it would jointly launch with China Construction Bank 300 billion yuan ($46.88 billion) worth of funds for investment in strategic and emerging industries (0939.HK)(601939.SS).

Industries for investment include information technology, advanced equipment, new materials and new energy vehicles, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website. Most of the industries it mentioned are part of “Made in China 2025” initiative.

    Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

