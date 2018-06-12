China to launch $47 billion fund for investment in strategic, emerging industries: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday it would jointly launch with China Construction Bank 300 billion yuan ($46.88 billion) worth of funds for investment in strategic and emerging industries (0939.HK)(601939.SS).

Industries for investment include information technology, advanced equipment, new materials and new energy vehicles, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website. Most of the industries it mentioned are part of “Made in China 2025” initiative.