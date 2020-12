FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s 2019 gross domestic product (GDP) has been revised down to 6.0% to 98.65 trillion yuan ($15.12 trillion), according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The pre-revision 2019 GDP growth rate was 6.1%.

China routinely revises its annual GDP data.

($1 = 6.5229 Chinese yuan renminbi)