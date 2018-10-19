FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 19, 2018 / 2:53 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

China able to reach 2018 growth target: stats bureau

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be able to reach its full-year economic growth target of around 6.5 percent in 2018 even as downward pressure increases, and will be able to maintain steady growth next year, a spokesman of the country’s statistics bureau said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Buildings are seen in Beijing's central business area, China, April 1, 2018. Picture taken April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Infrastructure investment growth is expected to stabilize while the trend of ‘consumption upgrade’ continues, the bureau’s spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters after the release of China’s third-quarter output data.

Policymakers are trying to pivot China away from low-end, low-quality consumer products to higher-end goods and services as part of their long-term plan to transform the country’s economy and foster sustainable growth.

Mao said that the external environment will create uncertainties for China’s efforts to stabilize growth.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.