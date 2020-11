China's fourth-quarter economic growth will accelerate from third quarter: stats bureau

FILE PHOTO: A crane at a construction site is silhouetted against the rising sun in Beijing, China, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s fourth-quarter economic growth will accelerate from the third quarter, Fu Linghui, spokesman of the National Statistics Bureau said on Monday.

Consumption prospects are improving, with the services industry showing good recovery momentum, Fu told reporters in a press conference.

The latest data showed on Monday that China’s industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace in October, while the recovery in retail sales came in slower than expected.