China's economy still facing relatively large downward pressure: banking regulator
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 2:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's economy still facing relatively large downward pressure: banking regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy is still facing relatively large downward risks that may become apparent by early 2018, a senior official of the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

A worker stands on a bank on the Huangpu River near the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Yu Xuejun, head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission’s regulatory board for key state-owned financial institutions, said during a event hosted by Caijing that China’s economic stimulus measures have been overly strong, resulting in asset bubbles.

Reporting by Elias Glenn and Ma Rong; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

