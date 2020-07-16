China's economy will continue recovery in second half: stats bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy will continue its recovery in the second half of the year, although the impact from the coronavirus pandemic on the world economy would create some challenges for its growth, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

China will maintain flexibility in economic policy, statistics bureau spokeswoman Liu Aihua told reporters.

China’s economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, recovering from a record contraction as lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the coronavirus crisis.