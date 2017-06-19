FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China May home prices rise 0.7 percent m/m, 10.4 percent y/y
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2017 / 1:50 AM / 2 months ago

China May home prices rise 0.7 percent m/m, 10.4 percent y/y

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Property buildings are seen against the dawn sky in Beijing, China, April 25, 2017.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.7 percent in May from the previous month, in line with April, Reuters calculated from an official survey out on Monday.

Compared with a year ago, new home prices rose 10.4 percent in May, slowing slightly from an 10.7 percent gain in April, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Regulators have intensified their crackdown on speculators since late March by taking tougher measures in at least two dozen cities to curb surging prices.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Yawen Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.