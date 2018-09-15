China home prices rise 1.4 percent month-on-month in August, highest in two years

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new home prices rose 1.4 percent in August from a month earlier, accelerating from July’s increase of 1.1 percent, Reuters calculated from data published on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A woman rides past a residential compound in Beijing's Tongzhou district, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

That marks the fastest price gain since September 2016, and the 40th straight month of price increases, according to Reuters calculations.

On a yearly basis, average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities increased 7 percent, the fastest since August 2017 and quickening from the 5.8 percent gain in July.

China’s property market has been heating up, despite tighter curbs meant to rein in a real estate boom that has spilled over from its megacities to the hinterland.