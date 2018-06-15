FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 15, 2018 / 1:46 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

China's May house prices rise 0.7 percent month-on-month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new home prices rose 0.7 percent in May from a month earlier, up from a 0.5 percent gain in April and was the highest growth since June 2017, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data published on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at a construction site of residential buildings in Qingzhou, Shandong province, China May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

On an annual basis, average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 4.7 percent in May, unchanged from that in April.

China’s property market cooled significantly in the second half of last year amid the government’s effort to curb speculation, following a two-year long expansion in the sector.

China’s real estate investment growth slowed in May but remained firm, with sales growth hitting a near one-year high, defying fresh purchase curbs and higher financing costs and indicating resilience in one of the country’s main economic drivers.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.