FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China November 23, 2019. Picture taken November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s industrial output is expected to grow around 5.6% in 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday.

Industrial production rose 6.2% year-on-year in November, quickening from 4.7% in October. It was also the fastest year-on-year growth in five months, official data have shown.