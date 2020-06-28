Business News
June 28, 2020 / 1:56 AM / in 30 minutes

China industrial firms' May profits rise 6% year-on-year

1 Min Read

Workers wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak load steel products for export to a cargo ship at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China May 27, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms in May rose 6% year-on-year to 582.3 billion yuan ($82.28 billion), the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

The rebound followed a 4.3% fall in April.

For the first five months of 2020, industrial firms’ profits fell 19.3% from the same period last year to 1.84 trillion yuan.

Liabilities at industrial firms rose 6.6% on year at end-May, compared with 6.2% growth as of end-April.

Business activity in China is clearly improving after tough coronavirus containment measures that led to weeks of near-paralysis in the world’s second-largest economy. But demand at home and abroad remain sluggish amid concerns of a second wave of infections and a global recession.

Reporting by Samuel Shen, Emily Chow and Roxanne Liu; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
