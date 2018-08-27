FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 1:52 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China's July industrial profits up 16.2 percent but slow from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits earned by China’s industrial firms rose 16.2 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from 20.0 percent in June, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

A worker looks on as a crane lifts a roll of steel wires at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

In the first seven months of 2018, industrial profits rose 17.1 percent from the same period last year, compared with a 17.2 percent rise in the first half.

China’s industrial firms’ liabilities grew 6.5 percent in July from a year earlier, compared with a 6.6 percent rise in June.

The data covers large companies with annual revenue of more than 20 million yuan from their main operations.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

