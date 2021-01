FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a face mask works at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - COVID-19 outbreaks in northern China will have some impact on industries but will not lead to manufacturing shutdowns, said Huang Libin, an official at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a media briefing on Tuesday.