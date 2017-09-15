FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China consumer, producer inflation to remain at reasonable levels: state planner
September 15, 2017 / 2:25 AM / a month ago

China consumer, producer inflation to remain at reasonable levels: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A pick-up in China’s inflation during August was due mainly to short-term pressures and the headline consumer price index and producer price index levels will remain within a reasonable range, the country’s state planner said on Friday.

People buy vegetables at a fresh food market in Beijing, China June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China’s producer price inflation accelerated to a four-month high in August while consumer inflation reached a seven-month high, both at a faster-than-expected pace. But analysts have said that price gains still remain modest and there is little pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao; Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

