BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday he expects consumer inflation pressures to be mild this year, and that producer price increases will slow down.

China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang speaks at the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Yi was speaking at a Q&A session at the China Development Forum in Beijing.