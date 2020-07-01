China will not experience high inflation or deflation: central bank publication

FILE PHOTO: A staff member inserts a price tag for vegetable at a Walmart in Beijing, China, September 23, 2019. Picture taken September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will not experience high inflation or deflation as its economy is gradually recovering, the central bank said on Wednesday.

China’s consumer inflation is expected to ease on a quarterly basis this year, and chances of a rebound is not high, according to an article posted in a People’s Bank of China (PBOC) publication.

Year-on-year falls in producer prices are expected to narrow as investment and consumption recovers in the second half of the year, it said.