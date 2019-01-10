China's December factory-gate inflation at 0.9 percent year-on-year, lowest since September 2016

Men work on a production line manufacturing robotic arms at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s producer price index (PPI) in December rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier, marking the lowest rate since September 2016 and slowing sharply from the previous month’s 2.7 percent increase, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected producer inflation would cool to 1.6 percent last month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.9 percent last month compared with a year earlier, also below market expectations for a 2.1 percent gain.

That compares with November’s 2.2 percent growth, and Beijing’s 2018 target of around 3 percent.