BEIJING (Reuters) - Steady inflation trends in China in the second half of the year leave room for fine-tuning of monetary policy, the country’s state planner said on Tuesday.

Inflation is expected to slow in the second half of the year, with full-year consumer inflation to be around 1.8 percent and the producer price index to be about 3.5 percent, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.