Factbox: China fast-tracks road, rail projects to spur growth

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has approved or revived railway and highway projects since the second half of 2018, as Beijing boosted infrastructure spending to spur growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China’s economic growth cooled to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States, strengthening the case for Beijing to roll out fresh support.

China aims to nearly double its urban railway scale to 6,000 kilometers (3,728.2 miles) this year, and its vast high-speed railway network will span 30,000 km by then, up from 19,000 km in 2015, its state council, or cabinet says.

Below is a list of railway and highway projects China has approved or planned to accelerate.