Business News
January 15, 2019 / 8:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China approves 3 airport projects worth more than $10 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday it approved an airport project in the northern Inner Mongolia region with a total investment of 22.37 billion yuan ($3.31 billion).

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also approved an airport expansion project in the northwestern province of Shaanxi worth 47.14 billion yuan and a civilian airport relocation project in the eastern Jiangsu province worth 2.31 billion yuan, according to statements posted on its website.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Darren Schuettler

