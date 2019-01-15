China approves 3 airport projects worth more than $10 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday it approved an airport project in the northern Inner Mongolia region with a total investment of 22.37 billion yuan ($3.31 billion).

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also approved an airport expansion project in the northwestern province of Shaanxi worth 47.14 billion yuan and a civilian airport relocation project in the eastern Jiangsu province worth 2.31 billion yuan, according to statements posted on its website.