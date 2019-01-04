China approves new urban railway projects worth $21 billion in Wuhan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday that it has approved new urban railway projects worth 146.9 billion yuan ($21.39 billion) in Wuhan, the capital of the country’s central Hubei province.

The projects include four subway lines and four inter-city lines with a total length of 198.4 kilometres, and will be built between 2019-2024, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.8679 Chinese yuan)