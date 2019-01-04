Business News
January 4, 2019 / 2:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China approves new urban railway projects worth $21 billion in Wuhan

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Friday that it has approved new urban railway projects worth 146.9 billion yuan ($21.39 billion) in Wuhan, the capital of the country’s central Hubei province.

The projects include four subway lines and four inter-city lines with a total length of 198.4 kilometres, and will be built between 2019-2024, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.

($1 = 6.8679 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Slot and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below