Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Wednesday it had approved new urban railway projects worth 298.35 billion yuan ($43.28 billion) in Shanghai.

The projects include six subway lines and three inter-city railways with a total estimated length of 286.1 kilometers, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website.