FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line manufacturing bicycle steel rim at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said it will provide more favourable tax incentives for research and development in the manufacturing sector, state television reported on Wednesday.

China will also provide more support for small and micro-sized companies in extending loans, according to the CCTV report.