BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that investment in public-private partnership projects was valued at 11.8 trillion yuan ($1.72 trillion) by the end of July.

FILE PHOTO: A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

It will step up risk control for PPP projects, the finance ministry also said in a statement on their website.