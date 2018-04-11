FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 11, 2018 / 3:52 AM / in 10 hours

China issues guidelines for development of outbound investment funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner on Wednesday issued guidelines for the development of the country’s outbound investment and financing funds to broaden their capital sources and improve their management.

China will support qualified outbound investment funds to raise capital from all types of social capital both in domestic and overseas markets, according to the statement posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The state planner also said China will support sovereign wealth funds to invest in its outbound investment funds.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.