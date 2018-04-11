China issues guidelines for development of outbound investment funds

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner on Wednesday issued guidelines for the development of the country’s outbound investment and financing funds to broaden their capital sources and improve their management.

China will support qualified outbound investment funds to raise capital from all types of social capital both in domestic and overseas markets, according to the statement posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The state planner also said China will support sovereign wealth funds to invest in its outbound investment funds.