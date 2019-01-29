China lawmakers review new draft foreign investment law adding anti-monopoly rules

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s lawmakers have discussed adding anti-monopoly rules to draft legislation on foreign investment, Chinese state radio reported on Tuesday, without offering further details.

China in December published a draft foreign investment law that simplifies existing regulations, strengthens intellectual property protection and bans illegal government “interference” in foreign business operations.

A separate report by the official Xinhua news agency said lawmakers reviewed a new draft of the legislation that added wording that prohibits the government from expropriating or requisitioning foreign investment except under “particular circumstances and in the public interest.”