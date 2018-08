BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s investment growth may slow even further in the future and authorities should continue to make good use of fiscal and financial policy, the state planner said on Monday.

The skyscrapers of the Central Business District rise behind the capital's embassy neighbourhood in Beijing, China, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The statement from the National Development and Reform Commission comes after data showed January-July fixed-asset investment growth for the world’s second-largest economy slowed to its weakest pace on record since early 1996.