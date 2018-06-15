China's issues guidelines on foreign investment measures

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s State Council issued guidelines on Friday for previously announced measures easing restrictions on foreign investment in sectors including agriculture, coal mining, vehicles and aircraft.

The rules detail steps announced by the State Council during a briefing last week as part of China’s effort to further open its economy and markets and attract capital in industries including transportation, logistics, professional services.

The United States was expected on Friday to unveil a final list of tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese goods as the two countries appeared to be headed toward a trade war amid U.S. complaints over Chinese industrial policy, market access and a $375 billion trade gap.