China's stats bureau expects more infrastructure projects to be launched

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s statistics bureau said on Monday that it expects more infrastructure investment projects to be launched after the government completes its inspections on local government debt.

China will also build long-term measures for the property sector, including property tax, statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong told reporters following the release of second quarter GDP data showed growth slowed to 6.7 percent year-on-year.

China will keep economic growth within a reasonable range, said Mao.