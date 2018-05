BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce minister said on Wednesday that China and Japan should strengthen cooperation on advanced manufacturing, technology innovation, sharing economy and elderly care this year.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Chinese minister Zhong Shan made the comments in a meeting with Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko in Tokyo, according to a statement on the website of China’s commerce ministry.