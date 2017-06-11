Parts of China's Jilin province faked fiscal data: agency

BEIJING (Reuters) - Some parts of the northeastern Chinese province of Jilin fabricated fiscal data, China's anti-corruption agency said on Sunday, in the latest blow to the already shaky reputation of the country's economic statistics.

In a summary of its findings from an inspection tour of several provinces and government institutions, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said, "some places and some enterprises" in the province, which borders North Korea, had faked data. It did not provide further details.

China's finance ministry said in January it would take further action to prevent the false reporting of fiscal data, after it was revealed a week earlier that neighboring province Liaoning had falsified data from 2011 to 2014.

The combined economic output of China's provinces has long exceeded national output measured by the National Bureau of Statistics, raising suspicions that local officials were overstating performance.