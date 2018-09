BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Wednesday that it will promote the development of e-commerce and sharing economy to create more employment.

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers attend a job fair at the Human Resources Development Bureau of Hainan province in Haikou, China September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The digital economy will become an important channel to create jobs by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission said in its guidelines on developing digital economy and expanding employment.