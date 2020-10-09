China's cabinet says country still faces great employment pressure: state media

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers crowd a job fair at Liberation Square in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China February 25, 2018. Picture taken February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s cabinet said the country still faces great pressure on employment and supportive policies will continue, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The meeting of the State Council, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also said China will further promote the development of the new energy vehicle industry, stepping up core technology development and offering fiscal support for public charging facilities.