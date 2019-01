A woman looks at job advertisements on a wall in Qingdao West Coast New Zone in Shandong province, China January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s survey-based jobless rate was 4.9 percent at the end of December, the statistics bureau said on Monday, slightly up from 4.8 percent in November.

China’s economy created 13.61 million new jobs in 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

China will announce a series of measures to maintain stable employment this year as the economy slows, officials said in recent months.