China's urban registered jobless rate falls to 3.83 percent at end-June: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s urban registered unemployment rate fell to 3.83 percent at end-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A job seeker looks at offers at a job fair at Liberation Square in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The reading marked a multi-year low, according to an official transcript of a press briefing held by the ministry published online.

At the end of March, the rate was 3.89 percent, and at end-June 2017 it was 3.95 percent.

For 2017, China’s urban registered jobless rate was 3.9 percent, the lowest for a year since 2002.