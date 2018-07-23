China's urban registered jobless rate falls to 3.83 percent at end-June: ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s urban registered unemployment rate fell to 3.83 percent at end-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Monday.
The reading marked a multi-year low, according to an official transcript of a press briefing held by the ministry published online.
At the end of March, the rate was 3.89 percent, and at end-June 2017 it was 3.95 percent.
For 2017, China’s urban registered jobless rate was 3.9 percent, the lowest for a year since 2002.
