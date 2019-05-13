Graduating students in China to put pressure on job market, says premier

BEIJING (Reuters) - China still faces “relatively big” pressure on employment this year as the number of college graduates is set to reach another record, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state television.
“There are many factors affecting the stability in the job market, and all government entities in all regions must attach great importance to this issue,” Li said told a meeting, according to China Central Television (CCTV).
