International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is seen on a big screen in the media center as she speaks at the opening ceremony of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 5, 2018. Johannes Eisele/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy faces external and internal pressures, including trade friction with the United States, but should only ease policy when needed, Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Lagarde said she was reasonably upbeat about the global economy.