China will improve financing access for small firms: state radio
November 7, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China will improve financing access for small firms: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will put financial services for smaller companies in a more prominent position, the country’s premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state radio on Tuesday.

Premier Li told a meeting that China will let markets play a decisive role in financial resource allocation for smaller firms and make more effort to improve financing access for small companies, state radio reported.

Beijing has for years been looking for ways to encourage more financial support to China’s millions of small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs), which account for most of the employment in China and are more productive than state firms.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
