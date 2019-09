FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia September 18, 2019. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that the government will ensure economic operations are within a reasonable range, according to Xinhua.

Li made the comments as part of a speech at the opening of an exhibit dedicated to China’s upcoming 70th anniversary on Oct. 1 when the country will celebrate its founding as the People’s Republic.