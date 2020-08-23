Chinese premier says economy could grow this year: state radio

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country’s economy could grow this year, state radio reported on Sunday, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world’s second-biggest economy grew 3.2% year on year in the second quarter, recovering from a record contraction as coronavirus lockdown measures ended and policymakers stepped up stimulus to combat the shock from the crisis.

Li also said the government expects more than 9 million new urban jobs to be created this year.