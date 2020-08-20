Business News
China's outstanding loans to small businesses up 27.5% year-on-year by end-July

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s outstanding loans to small businesses stood at 13.7 trillion yuan ($1.98 trillion) by the end of July, up 27.5% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

Interest rates on those loans averaged 5.27% in July, 0.91 percentage points lower than a year ago, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement handed out ahead of a news conference in Beijing.

Prudent monetary policy will be more flexible and appropriate, the PBOC said, while market rates would be guided towards the rates on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) and open market operation (OMO).

