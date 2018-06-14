FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 2:53 AM / in an hour

China's CSRC says foreign holding of yuan assets explains currency strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Overseas investors have a tendency to hold yuan-denominated assets, which helps explain the Chinese currency’s strength against a backdrop of weakness in some other currencies, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the securities regulator, said on Thursday.

Fang also said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was working toward a mechanism to help increase the inclusion factor for Chinese shares in MSCI indexes to 15 percent from 5 percent as soon as possible.

Fang, speaking at a financial forum in Shanghai, did not give further details.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill

