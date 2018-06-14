China's CSRC says foreign holding of yuan assets explains currency strength

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Overseas investors have a tendency to hold yuan-denominated assets, which helps explain the Chinese currency’s strength against a backdrop of weakness in some other currencies, Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the securities regulator, said on Thursday.

Fang also said the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was working toward a mechanism to help increase the inclusion factor for Chinese shares in MSCI indexes to 15 percent from 5 percent as soon as possible.

Fang, speaking at a financial forum in Shanghai, did not give further details.