China sees economic growth continuing in range of 6-6.5%

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun attends a thematic forum of the second Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation in Beijing, China, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

MILAN (Reuters) - The Chinese government is confident that economic growth can remain within a range of 6-6.5%, Finance Minister Liu Kun said during a conference in Milan on Wednesday.

Speaking at an Italy-China financial dialogue, Liu said protectionism could however harm global growth and said Beijing would continue to promote the role of multilateral organizations such as the World Trade Organization and the G20.

He did not mention the current U.S.-China trade dispute.