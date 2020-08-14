China central bank to conduct MLF operations on Monday as 400 billion yuan of such loans expire

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it would conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations on Monday, as a batch of 400 billion yuan ($57.6 billion) worth of such loans expired on the day

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement on Friday that this would be a one-off MLF operation for August, while the volume would be dependent on market demand.

Another batch of MLF loans with a value of 150 billion yuan is due to expire on Aug. 26.