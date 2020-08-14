China central bank to conduct MLF operations on Monday as 400 billion yuan of such loans expire

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it would conduct medium-term lending facility (MLF) operations on Monday, as a batch of 400 billion yuan ($57.6 billion) worth of such loans expired on the day
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement on Friday that this would be a one-off MLF operation for August, while the volume would be dependent on market demand.
Another batch of MLF loans with a value of 150 billion yuan is due to expire on Aug. 26.
